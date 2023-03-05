Indore: Law school students demand HoD’s resignation

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Demanding to oust the head of department, students of School of Law Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya created a ruckus at the department’s premises on Saturday, accusing the HoD of making unnecessary comments. However, the accused Archana Ranka and vice-chancellor Renu Jain termed the allegations as false.

The students were furious when the HoD asked them to stop an ongoing fest of the department which included a few sports activities. The students allege that the HoD, Archana Ranka, asked to end the event abruptly and when they refused citing the continuation of sports activities, she threatened to debar them from the examinations.

Many girl students also made serious allegations against the head of the department. They said that the head of the department often makes comments about them and their family. Amid the ruckus

that went on for a long time, the students raised the demand to remove the HoD. Meanwhile, Ghanshyam Chauhan and other workers of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi

Parishad also reached out in support of the students.

Irregularities affecting studies

The students also alleged irregularities in the department and claimed that there is not a single permanent

faculty. In the study of Law, the most important Moot Court was also not implemented for a long time. Education is going on with the help of inexperienced teachers. The Vice-Chancellor talked about forming an inquiry committee but the students did not agree and they gheraoed the V-C.

“I had no objection to the sports competition, but some students were creating hue and cry during the event. This could have led to a dispute, so they were told to stop. Students are making wrong allegations on this.”

- Archana Ranka, HoD, School of Law

"The students of the School of Law have been counselled. An inquiry committee has been formed to

review their allegations. Appropriate action will be taken on the basis of the report of the committee.”

- Prof Renu Jain, V-C, DAVV