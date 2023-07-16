Indore: Law Grants Rights Of Succession In Properties To Women: Dafria

FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian law grants extensive rights of succession in family properties to women. Women have an equal right of succession in the property of their husbands, parents, and even their sons.

Income tax expert and chartered accountant Manish Dafria said this while addressing a Women Forum Session on ‘Succession Rights of Women in Family Property and Preparation of Will by Women’ here on Friday.

The session was jointly organised by Indore Management Association (IMA) and the city chapter of FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO). The keynote speaker of the session was Manish Dafria, who is also a visiting faculty at IIM Indore.

The interactive session provided attendees with a deeper understanding of the legal aspects surrounding women's rights in family properties and the importance of planned succession.

Mamta Bakliwal, chairperson, FICCI FLO city chapter and Chani Trivedi, executive council member of IMA were also present at the event.

The Women Forum Session served as an empowering platform for women to gain comprehensive knowledge about their succession rights and the importance of will preparation.

Key takeaways of session

-In special cases, women's right to succession is recognised in the property of paternal and maternal grandparents and even the father-in-law.

-In Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) property, a daughter is entitled to an equal share as that of a son.

-The category of heirs left behind by the deceased determines the succession rights, with certain classes of heirs given preference over others.

-Unplanned succession as per the legal scheme may lead to serious problems in numerous cases.

-To avoid succession disputes, it is advisable to plan the succession by writing a will. -A will can be written by anyone for all their properties, including their share in HUF properties.

-The will must be signed by the testator and two witnesses.

-While registration of a will reduces the chances of challenges to its genuineness, though it is not mandatory.

-In the state of M.P. and other states, the probate of a will is not required, although in some cases, metro cities may necessitate it.