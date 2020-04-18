Indore: Late BJP leader Devkrishna Sankhla's corona report comes positive

Indore: As expected, the COVID-19 test reports of BJP senior leader late Devkrishna Sankhla came positive on Saturday. According to BJP PRO Devkinandan Tiwari, Sankhla had died recently while undergoing treatment at the Aurobindo Hospital. His death had shaken the city unit of the BJP, as he was a well-connected leader who had been associated with the BJP for a long time.

Tiwari said that around 20 people, including family members and close BJP workers participated in his funeral procession. Former BJP MLA from Indore-1, Sudarshan Gupta said that he has asked all the BJP workers who were part of the funeral procession to stay in 140-days of self-quarantine. Though authorities have made it clear that there is almost negligible chance of the virus spreading from a cadaver, the BJP workers are not taking any chances and going on self-quarantine.

Among those who are going on self-quarantine are former corporator Changiram Yadav. In fact, it was Yadav who was among the first to reach Sankhla's house when he was taken seriously ill and he himself rushed Sankhla to the Aurobindo Hospital for treatment, but unfortunately, he could not be saved.