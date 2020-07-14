Indore: Lasudia police get Jitu Soni’s remand for two days

Indore: Lasudia police got remand of city businessman Jitu Soni for two days. Soni has 50 cases registered against him and was arrested recently from Gujarat.

Soni, whose remand has already been taken by different police stations where the cases are registered, was produced before a local court which gave his remand to Lasudia police station in connection with a property fraud case.

Sources said that the case is related to Best Western Studio where people who had invested were made certain promises which were never fulfilled. Some of the registration documents of the investors were found from Soni’s hotel during police raid.