Indore Last In Dastak Campaign Coverage In State

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The tall claims of Health Department officials about performing well in the ongoing Dastak campaign fell flat as Indore is occupying the last position among all districts of the state in relation to coverage of the campaign.

Health Department officials in Bhopal had also expressed displeasure over Indore’s performance in the campaign meant for children’s health during a review meeting which took place, recently.

According to the data presented during the review meeting, Indore district stands last in the table of performance.

Under the ‘Dastak Abhiyan’, which was started on July 18 and will run till August 31, health workers are going from door to door to identify common diseases among children under the age of 5 years and provide immediate help for, and management of, the problem. The teams are also supposed to spread awareness among the residents regarding childhood abnormalities, malnutrition among children and nutrition for newborns.

The department has a target of covering 4.35 lakh children in Indore district.

Most population in urban areas

According to district immunisation officer Dr Tarun Gupta, in big districts, such as Indore, the population is mostly in the urban areas. The districts lagging in the campaign are those having a population of over 20 lakh.

“Most of the population in Indore is in the urban areas and we also have more population than the other districts. We’re trying to reach the maximum number of children and will try to cover the gap as soon as possible. The data will also be updated on the portal as more children have been covered in the past few days,” the health officials said.

