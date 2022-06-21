Indore: Last day of withdrawal of names for IMC polls today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)



With the last day of withdrawal of nomination for IMC polls on Wednesday, a clear picture would emerge of the number of candidates left in the fray, both in the mayoral contest and that of the councillors.

The candidates can withdraw their names till 3 pm on Wednesday. Subsequently, the final list of candidates would be prepared and the election symbol allotted to them.

According to information received from the ddistrict election cffice, a meeting of the candidates and their agents will be taken by the concerned aassistant rreturning oofficers at 6 pm on Wednesday. In the meeting, they will be informed regarding election rules, guidelines of the commission, maximum limit of expenditure and maintenance of expenditure account etc. The candidates are expected to bring a person to the meeting who will maintain their expenditure account.



Randomization of EVMs

It has been informed that the randomization of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be done on Wednesday. This work will be done in the presence of the representatives of political parties in the meeting room of NIC. In the randomization, the EVMs will be allotted ARO-wise at the district level.