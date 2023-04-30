Indore: Last day of filling Ladli Behna Yojana forms on Sunday

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Registration under Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana will continue on Sunday even though it is a holiday.

‘Mukhya Mantri Ladli Behna Yojana 2023’ has been started by the state government for the economic independence of women, continuous improvement in their health and nutrition level and also empower women. The last date to apply under this scheme is 30th April.

Programme officer of the women and child development department, Ramnivas Budholia informed that registrations can be done till 9 pm on Sunday. The provisional list of eligible beneficiaries will be published in the district on May 1 on the portal https://cmladlibahna.mp.gov.in/

Objections will be received from the common people through the mentioned portal or app from May 1 to 15 May.

A user manual has been prepared for the process of raising objections through the said portal or app.