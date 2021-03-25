Indore: Lareb Ali, Tanmay and Vishal shine in inter-divisional Hiralal Gaikwad under-18 cricket competition

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the four-day match being played at Gymkhana ground under the Hiralal Gaikwad under-18 cricket tournament organised by the MPCA, Indore won the toss and scored 528 runs for 6 wickets in 123 overs with Lareb Ali scored a brilliant 256 runs with the help of 41 fours and 3 sixes and Tanmay Patki contributed 140 runs with the help of 25 fours and Anand Vardhan Sahi contributed 71 runs with the help of 15 fours. Sushant Nagar took 3 wickets. In reply, Ujjain was reduced to just 128 runs in 59 overs in their first innings. Pranav scored the highest 46 runs.

Apoorv Meshram took 4 wickets whileshowed devastating bowling and Abhishek Mavi took 3 wickets. Ujjain Division, played follow-on andlost all wickets in their second innings, scoring 396 runs and lost the match by a huge margin of an innings and 4 runs.

Devang Vyas scored 198 runs, Vishal Yadav took 6 wickets. With this win, Indore division got 7 points including bonus. The Man of the Match award was jointly given to Lareb Ali and Vishal Yadav.

The award distribution was held in the presence of of IDCA Secretary Devashish Nilose, former Ranji players Devendra Parmar, JuberaKhan and both umpires Sunil Rajouria and Vijendra Parihar. The guests were welcomed by Sudhir Rasal and Jayant Wankhede. The programme was conducted by Chandrasekhar Bhati.