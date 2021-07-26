Indore: Laparoscopy to remove tooth stuck in the throat

Doctors at MY Hospital gave a new lease of life to a 28-year-old man by removing an artificial tooth stuck in his aesophagus on Monday.

According to the HoD, ENT, Dr Yamini Gupta, a patient from Ratlam approached them after feeling a pain in the throat and problems in swallowing food.

“During an X-ray and CT scan of the patient, it was found that an artificial tooth had got stuck in his aesophagus. We removed the tooth after a surgery through laparoscopy and, now, the patient is healthy and can have food,” Dr Gupta told the media.

Dr KK Arora, Dr Surabhi and their team also played an important role in saving the patient’s life.