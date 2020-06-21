Indore: Land shark Champu Ajmera sent to 7 days police remand

Indore: Land shark Champu Ajmera was produced before a local court on Sunday from where he was sent to police remand for seven days.

According to sources, Champu was in the border area of Nepal from where he was arrested by the police. At the time of his arrest, he was with a woman. However, the crime branch claimed they had arrested him from Sanver.

He will be questioned in connection with four cases registered against him in Banganga police station for duping people in the name of providing plots to them in Kalindi Gold City.

Ajmera had been arrested earlier by Banganga police in connection with one of the cases, so now the police are going to concentrate on the remaining three cases, which were registered later.