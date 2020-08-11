Indore: Land mafia Ramsumiran Kashyap dies in jail

Indore: A land mafia who was in jail in connection with a land fraud case in the Aerodrome area, died after his condition deteriorated in district jail late on Monday night. He was rushed to the hospital but he could not be saved. His body was sent for autopsy and a judicial probe has been ordered into the case.

The deceased has been identified as 60-year-old Ramsumiran Kashyap. His condition deteriorated at around 12 am on Tuesday. He was not feeling well and was vomiting when he was rushed to MY Hospital after he fell unconscious, and he died in the hospital. Sanyogitaganj police station staff registered a case and sent the body for autopsy. The autopsy was done in the presence of a judge.

District Jail Superintendent Ajmer Singh Thakur said that Kashyap was in jail for a year in connection with a fraud case. He was a diabetic and heart patient and was undergoing treatment for the same. He was admitted to the hospital four times during the past year.

Kashyap was arrested by the police in connection with the land frauds in Aerodrome area last year. Since then, he was in jail.