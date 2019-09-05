Indore: Land in Moti Tabela sold multiple times, 5 booked

Indore: A case of forged registered sale deed was reported in Raoji Bazar area on Tuesday in which police booked five persons for selling the same plot multiple times. Police have registered a case in this connection. The land is located in Moti Tabela.

According to police, Narendra Kumar filed a complaint stating that five persons named Mamta Masih, Namrata Masih, Dheeraj Masih, Zenet Masih, residents of MIG Colony and Anil Kumar of Baldev Apartment have defrauded him by selling a property with forged papers.

Police said accused have also cheated another person with the same property. Police are investigating the case. Police will also check whether accused have cheated others too.