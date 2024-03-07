Indore: Lalwani Ticket Cut, Says Kailash, Later Calls It A Joke

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP has not yet declared the candidate’s name for Indore Lok Sabha (LS) seat. Even before this, Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, citing the ‘circulating news’, has claimed that the ticket of sitting MP Shankar Lalwani has been under doubt and in his place, the party will give ticket to a woman candidate.

Vijayvargiya said, ‘I have heard the news that Shankar Lalwani’s ticket has been cancelled because it has to be given to a woman. There should be a woman candidate in MP. The Prime Minister said that women shall compete from safe seats.’

The BJP leader was addressing the Shakti Vandan programme organised at the Brilliant Convention Centre on Wednesday during which he made such comment.

Vijayvargiya asked the women present there – ‘If the Prime Minister says to fight, then who are ready?’ BJP has declared candidates for 24 Lok Sabha seats of Madhya Pradesh in the first list. Five seats including Indore, Chhindwara, Dhar, Ujjain and Balaghat have been kept on hold.

Vijayvargiya clarifies

Minister Vijayvargiya has given clarification on the issue of ticket of Indore MP Shankar Lalwani being cancelled. He said it was a women's programme. “PM Modi has given 35 per cent reservation to women. At this all the women raised their hands. It was just a joke. Shankar Lalwani’s ticket has not been cancelled and he is still a candidate,’ he told media persons.

Lalwani, lone Sindhi BJP MP

In 2019, Shankar Lalwani was given ticket. He is the lone MP who belongs to the Sindhi community. If he will not get ticket then it will be a big setback for the community.

Lalwani registered record win

In the last election, Shankar Lalwani has received 10,68,569 votes while his Congress rival Pankaj Sanghvi got 5,20,815 number of votes. He won with record votes of 5,47,754. The numbers of votes are much higher than former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan in her eight- year stint.