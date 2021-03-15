Indore: ​​​Lalwani ​pitches for Bullet train from Indore to Mumbai

Indore
MP Shankar Lalwani demanded before the Lok Sabha that a Bullet train should be run between Indore and Mumbai and urged for conducting a survey for the project.
Lalwani, who was participating in the discussion on Railway Budget on Monday placed several demands related to the city. He also suggested that till the Bullet train is started, Super Express trains should be run between Indore and New Delhi and Indore and Mumbai as there is a big rush for these destinations throughout the year.
DEMAND TO SPEED-UP PROJECTS
Talking about the railway projects he said that Budget allocation for Indore-Munmad new rail line project should be increased and Indore-Dahod new rail line should be brought out of the 'hold' category and its construction work should be resumed.
Lalwani said that substantial Budget allocation has been made for Indore-Sanawad gauge conversion project, but there are technical hurdles, which should be removed. Ujjain-Indore
track doubling project should also be speeded-up. Due to single line in this section trains are taking 2.30 hours to travel between Indore and Ujjain while buses only take 1 hour.
EXTEND GANDHI NAGAR TRAIN UP TO ABU ROAD STATION
Speaking on train services, Lalwani said that the Indore-Jaipur Link Express should be resumed and Indore-Gandhi Nagar train should be extended up to Abu Road Railway Station. This will facilitate those going to Prajapita Brahmakumari Ishwari University from the city. He also demanded starting a local train for better connectivity between Indore to Mhow-Dewas and Ujjain.
BUILD 5 RAILWAY OVERBRIDGES
Lalwani also demanded the construction of five railway overbridges at Rajendra Nagar Reti Mandi, Manglia, Chandravati Ganj, Laxmibai Nagar and Kesar Bagh road as there is heavy traffic on these roads.