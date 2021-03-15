Indore: ​​​Lalwani ​pitches for Bullet train from Indore to Mumbai



Indore



MP Shankar Lalwani​ ​demanded before the Lok Sabha that a Bullet train should be run between Indore and Mumbai and urged for conducting a survey for the project.

​Lalwani, who was ​participating in the discussion on Railway Budget on Monday placed several demands related to the city. He also suggested that till the Bullet train is started, Super Express trains should be run between Indore and New Delhi and Indore and Mumbai as there is a big rush for these destinations throughout the year.

​DEMAND TO SPEED-UP PROJECTS



Talking about the railway projects he said that Budget allocation for​ Indore-Munmad new rail line project should be increased and​ Indore-Dahod new rail line should ​be brought out of the 'hold' category and its construction work should be resumed.

Lalwani said that substantial ​B​udget​ allocation ​has been ​made for Indore-Sanawad gauge conversion project, but​ there are technical hurdle​s​, which should be removed. Ujjain-Indore

​track ​doubling project should also be speeded​-up. ​Due to single line in this section trains are taking 2.30 hours ​to travel between Indore ​and Ujjain while buses only take 1 hour.

​EXTEND GANDHI NAGAR TRAIN UP TO ABU ROAD STATION​

​Speaking on train services, ​Lalwani said that ​the Indore-Jaipur​ Link Express should be resumed​ and ​Indore-Gandhi Nagar train should be​ extended ​up ​to Abu Road Railway Station. This will facilitate those going​ to Prajapita Brahmakumari Ishwari University from the city. He also​ demanded ​starting a local train for better connectivity between Indore​ to Mhow-Dewas and Ujjain.





​BUILD 5 RAILWAY OVERBRIDGES​

​Lalwani also demanded the construction of five railway overbridges at ​Rajendra Nagar Reti Mandi, Manglia, Chandravati​ Ganj, Laxmibai Nagar and Kesar Bagh road​ as there is heavy traffic on these roads.​