Indore: Lalwani flags off ‘Anaemia Rath’ on World Aplastic Anaemia Day

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): MP Shankar Lalwani, on Sunday, flagged off the Anaemia Rath on the occasion of World Aplastic Anaemia Day. It will now spread awareness among the residents while roaming around several areas of the city.

Under the leadership of the president of the Ayush Medical Welfare Foundation and Advanced Homoeopathic Medical Research and Welfare Society, Dr AK Dwivedi, from Sunday till March 3, the specially prepared ‘Anaemia Rath’ will visit different areas of Indore city to help people know what is anaemia and how to safeguard against it.

The chief guest of the programme, MP Lalwani, said that, in the same way that Indore had marked its excellence in cleanliness, it would also top in health.

A free blood test camp was also organised on the occasion and free blood tests were done on the people present.

Social workers Janak Palta, special guest Dr Vaibhav Chaturvedi and special guest Dr Bhupendra Gautam and Mala Thakur also addressed the programme conducted by Deepak Upadhyay. Guests were welcomed by Vinay Pandey and thanked by Rakesh Yadav.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 11:22 PM IST