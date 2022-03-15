Indore: Lalit, Mohit and Sandhya win golf title; know more about city sports

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A one-day golf tournament was organised by Prahari Gold Club of Central School of Weapons and Tactics, Border Security Force, in which Lalit Hurmande, Mohit Malviya, Brijendra Gupta, Mahendra Singh, Sandhya Gautam, Indu, Priyanka, SC Joshi, Kazi, Bhupendra Pratap, Ajay, Manjari Jogalkar, Priyanka Palkar, AS Chauhan, RB Sahi, Krishna and Nitish Patel achieved success by securing first position in their respective categories.

The prize distribution was done by M Ziaullah, retired Inspector General of BSF. Inspector General of CSWT and Club President Ashok Kumar Yadav, Arnav Suri, Rajkumar Agarwal and Ravish Tyagi were present. The programme was conducted by Bhupendra Pratap.

Vidhayak trophy football tournament; Rajmohalla XI in next round

Four matches were played in Vidhayak Trophy Football tournament at Nehru Stadium on Monday. The first match was played between Rajmohalla XI and Young SAF Boys. SAF's Aman scored the goal in 20th minute of the match but Chetan of Rajmohalla scored equaliser in 40th minute of the match to level the score (1-1). The match was decided through a tie- breaker in which Rajmohalla XI defeated Young SAF Boys 5-4. In the second match, Devi Ahilya Club defeated Indore Travels 5-0 in a one-sided contest, Ajay and Mahendra scored 2 goals each while Jaspreet scored one for Ahilya Club.

The third match was played between Ajax Club and Nayapura, in which Rohit Bilwal scored a brilliant goal in 15th minute of the match by header for Ajax Club. However, in 50th minute, Jiaul of Nayapura scored the equalizer. Ajax Club's Jaideep scored goal in the last minute and Ajax Club won by 2-1 margin. The fourth match was played between Gulshan Club and SAF SAF, in which Gulshan Club registered win owing to Nadeem's two goals.

Pure Shore India Pvt Ltd all India talent series sub junior tennis tournament

Pure Shore India Pvt Ltd all-India talent series sub-junior tennis tournament organised by Madhya Pradesh Tennis Association began at Indore Tennis Club on Monday. On the first day, Husain Saifi from Madhya Pradesh and Devansh Koshal in boys’ catergory and Sonia Dutta, Ahana Fuljale in girls’ section entered the Quarterfinals.

Earlier, the tournament was inaugurated in hospitality of Sports Secretary of Old Dalian Association Mayur Dhwaja Singh Jhabua and Trustee of Indore Tennis Club Arjun Dhupar. The function was conducted by Irfan Ahmed.

Results:

Boys category - 12 years (Pre-Quarterfinals)

Hussain Saifi (MP) beat Gaurang Agarwal (MP) 6-1, 6-0

Devansh Koshal (MP) beat Pravar Mittal (MP) 6-0, 6-1

Vidut Sundar (Maha) beat Atharv Palod (MP) 6-3, 4-6, 10-8

Veer Chatur (Maha) beat Hitarth Surana (MP ) 6-0, 6-1

Advik Jain (MP) beat Sahib Kathpal (MP) 6-3, 6-2

Girls category - 12 Years (Pre-Quarterfinals)

Sonia Dutta (MP) beat Anya Fuljale (MP) 6-0, 6-1

Ahana Fuljale (MP) beat Avani Jat (MP) 3-6, 7-5, 10-8

Kashvi Thukral (MP) beat Bhakti Kulkarni (MP ) 6-0, 6-0

Vaidehi Shukla (MP) beat Ayra Lodi (MP ) 6-4, 7-5

Sureshchandra Lunawat Memorial under-18 tourney; Indore Colts win by 5 wickets

Indore Colts defeated Jai Girnari Club by 5 wickets in Sureshchandra LunawatMemorial Under-18 cricket tournament played on Monday. The match was played between Jai Girnari Cricket Club and Indore Colts. Batting first Jai Girnari Cricket Club scored 104 runs in 29 overs. While Harsh Patel scored 26 and Madhav Gupta scored 24 runs. For Indore Colts, Anjanay Shukla took 5 and Naitik Patel took 2 wickets. In reply, Indore Colts made the required 105 runs in 28 overs for the loss of 5 wickets. They won the match by 5 wickets. Ranveer Singh contributed 46 (not out) and Pranav Parihar made 39 runs for Indore Colts. Shreyansh Jain took 3 wickets for Jai Girnari Cricket Club. Man of the match award was given to Anjanay Shukla.

Bhaskar Cricket Club winby 123 runs

In the same tournament, the second match was played between Bhaskar Cricket Club and 78 Sports. Batting first, Bhaskar Cricket Club’s innings folded for 272 runs in 37 overs. Saurabh Gupta scored 102 runs while Parth Ruhia and Arnav Agarwal contributed 37 runs each. Abhijeet Saktawat and Rafan Sheikh took 3 wickets each and Shivanshu Tripathi took 2 wickets for 78 Sports. In reply, 78 Sports could score only 149 runs in 36 overs and lost all its wickets. The match was won by Bhaskar Cricket Club by 123 runs. Raj Soni contributed 36 and Rafan Sheikh scored 31 runs for 78 Sports. Arpit Deora took 3 wickets while Parth Ruhia and Saurabh Gupta took 2 wickets each for Bhaskar Cricket Club. The Man of the Match award was given to Saurabh Gupta.

Naman Panchal scores double century

In the same tournament, a match was played between Shri Ram Sports and MKCC. Batting first MKCC scored 357 runs in 50 overs. Naman Panchal scored 216 runs and Purvendra Jhala contributed 50 runs while Ravi Tiwari took 3 wickets and Abhishek Bairagi took 2 wickets for Shriram Sports. In reply, Shriram Sports could only score 214 runs in 50 overs for the loss of 9 wickets and lost the match by 143 runs. Chirag Singh contributed 77 and Ravi Tiwari contributed 40 runs. For MKCC , Pratham Parmar took 4 wickets and Vishal Yadav took 3 wickets. The Man of the Match award was given to Naman Panchal.

Index Cricket Academy in semifinals

Index Cricket Academy defeated Dev’s Cricket Academy by 168 runs to enter semifinals of Ramesh Chandra Goud Memorial trophy. The match was played on Sunday. Index Cricket Academy won the toss and scored 325 runs in 43 overs. In which Aman Chauhan scored 91, Rishabh Chaudhary scored 73 and Nitin Yadav scored 44 runs. For Dev’s Academy Nitin Patel and Prashant Patidar took 3 wickets each. In reply, Dev's Academy was all out for 157. Aditya Jampuria scored 59 runs for Dev's Cricket Academy. Ashwin Nagar took 5 wickets.

Indore division bowl out Jabalpur on 171

Indore division bowlers, specially Akash Rajawat took 6 wickets for 25 runs as Jabalpur innings folded for 171 runs in first innings in Parmanandbhai Patel trophy under-22, four-day semifinals being played at JDCA Ground, Jabalpur on day one. In reply, Indore scored 90 runs without any loss of wicket at the close of the day.

Self Defense instructor course concludes

Self Defense instructor course level one for Black Belt, Martial Arts and teacher coach was organised in Indore recently. Aarti Maurya, Priyanka Kamble, Rakhi Sikarwar, Siddika Khan, Yogesh Devda, Kartik Patel, Vikram Devda and Siddique Ansari were declared successful. Arvind Khaire, founder president, Combat Tactical Association India presented instructor level one certificate to the successful coaches. Master Sayeed Alam, the chief instructor of this training camp, made trainees practice impact drill and scenario drill in a practical session with foreign equipment. Vikas Sharma, Manish Arya, Makhan Mishra, Padam Singh, Sandeep Agarwal and Ankit Mathur congratulated the trainers who achieved the success.

