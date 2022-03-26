Indore: ​Lalbagh Sabji Mandi removed, 6 tons of fruits and vegetable seized, sent to city zoo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

In a major crackdown, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Friday removed a temporary roadside vegetable market between collectorate and Lalbagh Palace amidst protests by vegetable vendors.

IMC seized 6 tonnes of fruits and vegetables, 60 handcarts, four autorickshaws, and two trolleys. The fruits and vegetables were sent to city zoo.

Removal gang incharge Lata Agrawal said that the vegetable market was a major cause of traffic congestion on the road between collectorate and Mhow Naka.

She also stated that people coming to the vegetable market would pass lewd comments to girl students going to Old GDC College located on the same route.

IMC claimed that they had previously told vegetable vendors to shift their business to a Hawkers Zone at Sanvad Nagar near Navlakha.

“The vendors were allocated space also at the Hawkers Zone but they would not go there. They will continue to run their business illegally alongside the roadside between collectorate and Lalbagh Place,” Agrawal said adding that IMC had to eventually take action against them.

Removal gang, however, had to face a hard time as vendors protested against the drive. Five protestors, including two women vendors, were arrested by police for obstructing official work.

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal directed Agrawal to deploy some members of the removal gang on the spot for foiling the move of vendors to again set up their shop on the roadside.



Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 01:30 AM IST