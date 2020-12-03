Indore: Lady don Alka's illegal building demolished

Indore: A day after flattening illegal structures of land sharks Babbu and Chhabbu, a joint team of Indore Municipal Corporation, district administration and police targeted illegal buildings of listed criminal Alka, who is known as 'lady don' and murder accused Shubham on Thursday morning.

Armed with JCB and poclain machines, the removal gang of IMC accompanied by heavy police reached the Dwarikapuri area in the morning.

Alka had built a three-story building on a 750 sq ft plot at Ramnagar in Dwarkapuri which was dismantled by the removal gang.

A family was residing in the house. Primarily, the IMC employees vacated the building but a woman inhabitant locked herself in a room to prevent demolition.