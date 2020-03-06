Indore: Lady doctor molested by a 45-year-old man in an apartment

Indore: A lady doctor was allegedly molested by a 45-year-old man in an apartment on Wednesday under Bhanwarkuwan police station.

Police said that Dr Hema Pardeshi, 31, complained against Sunil Galani, 45, of Shivampuri. She said in her complaint that Sunil forcibly held her hand and also snatched a paper from her.

The accused, Sunil also allegedly verbally abused the victim. Police registered a case of molestation under Sections 354, 354 -A, 294 and 506 of IPC.