Indore: Labour killed after his head comes under JCB wheel

Indore: A labourer was killed after his head came under the wheel of JCB while he was shifting a electric pole in Pardeshipura area on Saturday. The police have sent the body for autopsy and started an investigation into the case.

Pardeshipura police station in-charge Ashok Patidar said that the deceased was identified as Basant (30) of Kantaphod village in Dewas district. Pole shifting work is under progress in the area. During the work, Basant along with other labourers was shifting the pole with the help of JCB when he fell on the road and his head came under the wheel of JCB.

After the incident, the co-workers informed the police. He was also taken to the hospital but he could not be saved. The statements of the labourers and the JCB driver are being taken by the police.