Indore: Lab techs’ strike enters 11th day

Representational image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Medical lab technicians, lab assistants, and lab attendants continued their strike for the 11th day on Monday to press for their 13-point charter of demands.

Association’s office bearer Arun Chouhan said that large number of lab technicians of the health department and contractual lab technicians too joined the strike with the agitating staff while technicians of medical education department and employees union too extended their support to the lab technicians.

The agitating staff said that services were hit at District Hospital, PC Sethi Hospital, Mangilal Churia Hospital, and other health centres due to the strike but government is to be blamed as they are not agreeing to their just demands.

These are the top demands of agitating lab technicians

1 Change in designation name to medical lab officer/medical lab technical officer

2 Increase in grade pay from Rs 2800 to Rs 4200

3 Promotion channel

4› Regularization of contract lab technicians

5› Grade pay of technician assistant/lab assistant to Rs 2800

6› Grade pay of lab attendant to Rs 2400

7› Increasing the number of regular posts and early recruitment on vacant posts

8› Risk allowance and overtime allowance

9› Permission to run lab with non-practice allowance, private practice, and basic tests

10 Recruitment of lab technicians in the state should be done on regular posts instead of outsourced or temporarily

