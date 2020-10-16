Indore: Laal Bagh; Lovers’ paradise, antisocial elements have a field day

Visitors view

Sanjay Kankane, a tourist said he had surfed on the net about the palace and was impressed with the description. He said that he was expecting it to be a great place but he felt trifle disappointed after he touched base.



Solution to the problem

The archaeology department official, Verma said the department is in discussions with the administration authorities to start entry fee at the main gate of the palace so that no disturbing elements can enter. Security guards will also be deployed in the premises to keep a check on the people.



