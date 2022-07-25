Indore: Kshatrani Sangam club organises Saree Pride Utsav in city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Kshatrani Sangam Club organised a Saree Pride Utsav in order to keep the Indian Culture alive in the city on Monday. The club has been organising such events continuously from the past several weeks.

This utsav aims to put the values of Indian tradition forward for the future generation. The club also contributes toward social awareness and service work on various social issues.

Club members attended the utsav wearing sarees from different provinces and ancestral sarees of their families. Everyone shared their experience with sarees and the specialty of the sarees which they were wearing. The members discussed how saree is the most comfortable and beautiful garment in the running world, which gives confidence to every woman. On the theme of the event, everyone, along with sharing their stories about the saree, resolved to promote the wearing of saree.

The club always put itself forward for service work through its programs. This time the club members have made preparations to provide sarees for the wedding of poor girls. The purpose of the club is to contribute to the society on the basis of its ability, along with connecting with each and every person of the society.

The program was organised by Ranjana Dikhit, Amrita Rajput, Ritu Chauhan, Seema Singh, Ritu Surma, and Sheetal Singh.