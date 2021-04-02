Indore: Krishan, Manas, Anjali and Lakshmi Prabha enter semi final in national junior tennis tournament

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Qualifiers Rushil Khosla and Sandesh Kurale entered the semi-finals of the boys' singles of National Junior 2020 Tennis tournament organized by Madhya Pradesh Tennis Association and sponsored by ITC on Thursday.

At the same time, top-seed Krishan Hooda and Manas Dhamne also made it to the last four stage in the boys' singles. In the girls' singles, Anjali Rathi defeated top seeded Reshma Maruri to enter the semi-finals. Along with this, Lakshmiprabha Anoopkumar, Sanjana Sirimalla and Suhitha Maruri also made it to the last four. Deep Munim and Daksh Prasad of Madhya Pradesh lost in the pre-quarterfinals.

In the boys' singles quarter-finals being played at Indore Tennis Club, Rushil Khosla of Uttarakhand continued his strong game performance, beating second-seeded Haryana Karan Singh 7-6, 7-5 in a thrilling contest. On the other hand, 9th seed Sandesh Kurale of unseeded Maharashtra also showed a blistering game, defeating Ayush Bhatt of third seed Karnataka 6-7, 6-4, 6-3 in a hard-fought contest to advance to the semi-finals. On the other hand, top seed Krishan Hooda of Chandigarh beat Parva Nage of Haryana 6-2, 5-7, 6-0 in three sets and Manas Dhamane of Unseeded Maharashtra upset Tores Rawat of sixth seed Uttarakhand in straight sets. 6-3, 6-1, upset and make it to the last four.

Deep Munim and Daksha Prasad of Madhya Pradesh lost in the pre-quarterfinals. Deep Munim was defeated by Uttarakhand's Roushil Khosla2-6, 3-6 and Daksha Prasad was defeated by sixth-seeded Torus Rawat of Uttarakhand 6-4, 0-6, 3-6.There was also a big upset in the quarter-finals of the girls' singles.

Top seed Karnataka's Reshma Maruri's journey came to a halt in the quarter-finals. Sixth seed Anjali Rathi defeated Reshma 6-4, 6-4 in straight sets. Lakshmiprabha Arunkumar of Tamil Nadu defeated Apoorva Vemuri of Telangana 6-4, 6-4 and made it to the last four. Second-seeded Telangana's Sanjana Sirimalla defeated Sudipta Senthil Kumar of Maharashtra 4-6, 6-0, 6-3 in a tough three-set clash and third-seeded Karnataka's Suhitha Maruri beat Maharashtra's Ruma Gaikwari 6-2, 2-6, 7-6 to advance in the semi-finals.

Deep-Daksha, Demin-Aayush boys pairs in doubles semifinals

Deep Munim and Daksh Prasad of Madhya Pradesh and Denim Yadav- Ayush Bhatt of Karnataka entered the semifinals of the boys' doubles. In the quarter-finals, fourth seeded Deep Munim and Daksh Prasad defeated Haryana's Jasmeet Duhan and Karan Singh in straight sets 6-1, 6-3. In other match, second seed MP’s Denim Yadav and Ayush Bhatt of Karnataka defeated Raghav Harsh and Lokesh Pun of Haryana 6-2, 6-3 to make it to the last four.

The doubles finals will be played from 3.30 pm

Indian Tennis Association general secretary Anil Dhupar said that the doubles final of boys and girls will be played from 3.30 pm on Friday, after which the prize distribution will be held in the presence of Narendra Singh Jhabua, chairman of Daly College, Board of Governors.