Indore: Kothari market most polluted

Indore: Kothari Market was the most polluted area of the city pre and post Diwali.

The recent report released by Regional Pollution Control Board on Thursday after 15 days monitoring of pollution level in various areas of the city revealed that Kothari Market was the most polluted area, one week before Diwali and one week after Diwali.

According to chief chemist of Pollution Control Board Dr DK Waghela said, “Every year, we monitor the pollution data on the day on Diwali only but this year, we had decided to monitor the data for fifteen days including one week before Diwali and one week after Diwali.”

The board has divided the monitoring into three parts including pre-Diwali monitoring i.e from October 20 to 26, monitoring on Diwali and post Diwali monitoring from October 28 to November 4.

“The monitoring was conducted at Satya Sai Square, Kothari Market, DIG Office, Mhow Naka, Vijay Nagar and Pologround continuously for 15 days. After analyzing the data collected, average level of pollution was highest in Kothari Market’s in these days. The average air quality index of Kothari Market was 102,” Waghela added.

The pollution level during Dussehra was increased five times at Regal Square area after which it was believed that pollution level will also increase on Diwali but it couldn’t happen. One reason of the same was rains on the D-day while the other is awareness in people.

Vijay Nagar was most polluted Pre-Diwali, Mhow Naka on D-Day: While the average of pollution level during the pre-Diwali week was highest in Vijay Nagar area with AQI 108, Mhow Naka was found most polluted on the day of Diwali with AQI 136.

Mhow Naka was also found most polluted in post Diwali week with AQI 85 but the monitoring machine of the centre at Mhow Naka was not working during pre-Diwali week due to which the average pollution level was highest in Kothari Market area with AQI 102.

According to sources, the electricity connection of Mhow Naka monitoring centre was cut by the electricity department after which pollution control board officials took a new connection but it left with no recording of data on pre-diwali week.