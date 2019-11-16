Indore: Kohli fulfills special fan’s dream

Indore: Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli also knows how to win hearts of his fans. On Saturday, he fulfilled the dream of his special fan, the 24-year-old Pooja Sharma who suffers from brittle bone disease. Kohli not only met her but also got pictures clicked with her and gave autograph.

“I am your big fan and I have seen all of your matches. I also remember your 141 runs inning in Adelaide,” Pooja told Virat on meeting him at team’s dressing room. She said it was her dream to meet Kohli, which the latter fulfilled. Pooja’s father Lalit Sharma told Free Press that her daughter in suffering from a rare disease.

“She has studied till higher secondary and stays at home. As her brother plays cricket in local clubs, she loves cricket and is a fan of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma,” he said.

According to orthopedician Dr Ankit Thora, Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI) is also known as brittle bone disease. “It is a rare disease in which bones break easily. It is a genetic disorder that can be inherited or is the result of spontaneous mutation,” he said.