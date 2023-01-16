Indore: Kite-flying, sports events, feasting mark Makar Sankranti in city

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): People in the city celebrated the harvest festival, Makar Sankranti, with enthusiasm on Sunday, and hundreds took to kite flying from their rooftops and open grounds.

While most flew their kites for fun, several kite-flying competitions were held. Despite the chilly winds that blew throughout the day, the people reached the rooftops and open grounds and flew their kites.

Many social organisations celebrated the day with their members by holding kite flying and other sports competitions like gilli danda, tug-of-war, football, volleyball, throw ball etc.

It was also a time when people offered sweets to each other – the favourite being laddoos made of sesame and jaggery.

Prominent places where people gathered in large numbers included Malharganj, Scheme No-71 Airport Road, Siyaganj, and Juni Indore. People had also put-up food stalls in various places offering traditional dishes like undhiyu, til-gud, gajak, revdi, thepla, thalipeet, etc for free.

Makar Sankranti is also the day when devotees donate to a good cause. Many donated food to the needy, while some donated money to cow shelters and various temples.

Ashok Bhatt, head priest of Khajrana Ganesh Temple, said, “On every festival, people donate for a good cause. This year also, people have donated money to the temple.”

Lanterns are new to the celebration

Many organisations and societies organised evening parties on the occasion. The ritual of releasing lanterns was held in several societies. In some places, bhajan sandhyas and other cultural events were organised.

