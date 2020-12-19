Indore: Kirtan marks Guru Tegh Bahadur’s martyrdom day

Indore:

Sikh community came together and recalled essential life lessons taught by Guru Tegh Bahadur on his martyrdom day (‘Shaheedi Diwas’ )at Patnipura Gurudwara on Saturday.

Among all the verses, Guru Tegh Bahadur was remembered as the Guru who showed the path of divinity to his disciples by teaching them to overcome greed, desire, ego and pain.

Amid coronavirus outbreak, community members found comfort in ‘kirtan’. To commemorate the special day, Kirtankar Sant Avatar Singh from Patiala, Punjab had arrived to the city and guided community members on living a peaceful life.

Quoting ‘True Realisation of the actual nature of this material world, its perishable, transitory and illusory aspects best dawns on a person in suffering’ as shared by the Guru, Singh said, “The Guru revealed the true reason behind human suffering to his followers. It is in times of despair and misery that one gets to see the ephemeral nature of worldly pleasures, and only then can one truly learn to value greater things in life.”

Asking the community members to pick their fights wisely, another quote from the Guru was cited as ‘Give up your head, but forsake not those whom you have undertaken to protect. Sacrifice your life, but relinquish not your faith’.

“Guru Tegh Bahadur was a merciful saviour of the weak, and that is what he preached. He taught his disciples to protect the ones who need protection, even if it comes at the cost of one's own life,” Singh said.

Head Granthi of the Gurudwara Surrinder Singh shared that ‘langar’ was also organised at various Gurudwaras, wherein community members participated in ‘sewa’.

Singh added that Guru guided his followers towards the path of peace. “Guru Tegh Bahadur taught the world to be content with their life, as everything in the world is ‘Nanak's doing’. He spread the idea of attaining Jiwan Mukti by making peace with every life-situation,” he said.