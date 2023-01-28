Indore: Kin plans to 'Keep her alive' through cornea donation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In an unfortunate incident, a Class 11 student reportedly died of cardiac arrest on Wednesday, but her family decided to keep her alive through her cornea donation.

Vrinda Tripathi, a student of a coaching Institute, fainted while leaving the classroom on Wednesday. In the CCTV footage it was seen that she couldn’t walk even a mere 25 metres after leaving the class and collapsed. She was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

The CCTV footage of the institute revealed that Vrinda was wearing a light track suit even in the chilly weather conditions.

Vrinda’s kin said she never complained of any major health issues. A student of physical education, Vrinda was health conscious too. On January 26, she also anchored a school programme.

Vrinda’s family

Vrinda is survived by her father Ravishekhar Tripathi, mother and younger brother. Her father is suffering from kidney ailments. After the incident, her parents were informed that she was “unwell” and they had to rush in from Ujjain.

Decision to donate eyes

After the post-mortem, the bereaved kin decided to keep her alive by donating her corneas. According to sources, in the short PM report, the cause of death has stated to be cardiac arrest due to cold.

What experts say

During extreme wintry conditions, elderly citizens are prone to cardiac arrests. Unfortunately, due to low immunity, even the young are falling prey to it. Elaborating further, they said during winters, the heart arteries constrict by 50% due to which the risk of cardiac arrest increases. Also, people tend to consume less water in the winters which lead to dehydration which increases the risk of blood clotting.

Preventive measures to remain safe

* Drink water as much as possible

* Do not drink too much cold water, sip hot beverages

* Reduce sodium intake

* Do not go for early morning walks.

* Keep an eye on your lipid and BP count

* Take prescribed medicines on time

* Inform your doctor the moment you experience a chest pain or about related issues