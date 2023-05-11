Indore: Kin demand death for accused, demolition of their houses

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Family members of the garment trader murdered in full public view on Tuesday evening, created a ruckus in the Sukhliya area demanding death for the murder accused, on Wednesday.

The family members and residents of the area also demanded that the houses of all the accused in the case should be demolished. Police informed the family members that one of the accused had been arrested and that teams had been sent to different areas in search of the other accused.

Nikhil Khalse (30), a resident of Sukhliya was stabbed to death over an old rivalry on Tuesday evening. The police registered a case against Harsh, Aryan, Vishal, Chirag and an unidentified person.

Even as the family members of the deceased were creating a ruckus on the road, Hira Nagar police station in-charge Dilip Puri reached the spot and talked to protesting people.

Puri informed the family members that an accused named Chirag Kataria had been arrested and a search was on for his accomplices Harsh, Aryan, Harsh Chowdhary and Vishal. He said that the police are also gathering information about the accused and their property, and a letter would be written to the IMC to demolish the illegal portion of their houses. After getting assurance from the police, the family members agreed to leave the road.

Relatives informed police about bullet shell

A relative of the deceased informed media persons that apart from being stabbed, Nikhil was also shot, but the police had initially not acknowledged it. However, later the police recovered a bullet shell from the spot after 12 hours of the incident. The family members said they had informed the police about the bullet shell.

Accused had attacked Nikhil two months ago

Nikhil’s brother informed media persons that his brother was attacked by the accused two months ago. They had complained to the police, but no action was taken.

Accused posted on social media after murder

A social media post allegedly by one of the accused went viral on Wednesday. In it, the accused said, ‘Jao news dekho. Ek ko gira diya abhi aur marenge. Badla abhi pura nahi hua hai.’ TI Dilip Puri said that information about the social media account is being gathered and action would be taken against the person who posted it.

