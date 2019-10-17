Indore: Killer neighbour arrested

Indore: Five days after a man robbed and killed a 70-year old woman, his neighbour, he was arrested by Indore police from Mumbai where he was hiding, police said on Thursday.

Police said the accused Deepesh Gangwani (24) was in a financial crunch and needed money for his marriage that had been fixed for November 12. He had robbed Rs 8 lakh worth of jewellery and Rs 67,000 in cash from the deceased.

On October 12, 70-year old Prema Jhamtani, of Jai Jagat Colony under Annapurna police station was found murdered in her house, and Deepesh was the prime suspect for the police. Deepesh had also taken Prema’s mobile phone with him. At around 8 pm, her daughter-in-law called her on her mobile and Deepesh picked up the phone and identifying himself as their well-wisher told her that her mother-in-law was in the Aurobindo hospital. While the family rushed to the hospital, Deepesh found the time to escape with the booty.

After their failed to find Prema at the Aurobindo hospital, her family members reached home around midnight and found her murdered and informed police.

Senior officials reached the spot and they constituted a team which included Annapurna police station in charge Satish Kumar Dwivedi, Rajendra Nagar police station in charge Sunil Sharma and Dwarkapuri police station in charge Vijay Sisodiya to trace the murder.

The police team questioning the neighbours found that Deepesh had been missing since the incident, and he often visited Prema’s house. The police started a search for him and sent the team to Maharashtra. He was searched in Nashik, Kolhapur, and Mumbai. On Wednesday, police managed to arrest accused Deepesh from Mumbai (Bandra) when he was waiting for someone outside the railway station. Later, he was brought to Indore.

During questioning, the accused confessed to his crime. He told that he was under heavy debt and his marriage was fixed on November 12 so he had to arrange for money. He knew about Prema’s financial condition as he lives just opposite to her house. Prema was staying alone after her husband passed away a few years ago. Accused Deepesh prepared a plan to rob her and started his planning. After getting chance, he entered her house and made her unconscious by forcing her to smell a chemical sprinkled in a handkerchief. After that the accused taped her mouth but as she was still alive he allegedly strangled her to death.

The accused snatched gold bangles, tops from her body and other jewellery and cash from the almirah and fled the scene. Police have recovered mobile phone, cash and jewellery worth over 8 lakh from the accused. The senior police officials have announced cash reward for the police team investigating the case.