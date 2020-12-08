Indore: ‘Killer’ leopard still roams free in Dhar woods

Indore: The killer leopard, which took lives of 2 young children this year, still roams free in the jungles of Dhar in Indore division. Though the trap is still set, the leopard has been cleverly avoiding it for 45 days now, but the panic among villagers continues.

Diwali had turned anxious and worrisome for villagers in Guniyara, as two traps were set in Guniyara village of Dhar district to catch the leopard, which mauled a 7-year-old girl to death on Dhanteras night.

The leopard has most likely fled and won’t appear for months to the same village having lost its kill.

However, it is not unusual for leopard in Dhar district villages for leopard to turn savage and attack human children. Earlier this year, in February 2020, a leopard attacked and killed a seven-year-old boy sleeping with his parents and siblings in an agriculture field in small Pipliya and Amjhera village of Dhar district.

It is possible that this is the same leopard, which has turned ‘man eater’ and attacked the little girl to quench his hunger for easy meal.

//Human is the easiest meal for wildcats

“Humans are the easiest meal for many wildcats because we are not hairy and difficult to peal and eat unlike other wild animals,” deputy ranger Rajaram Kalyane said. He set the trap for catching the leopard and spent Diwali protecting villagers, playing his role as forest warrior.

“We spent the day searching through the dense forests around the spot to find the leopard's foot mark throughout the day, but no pug marks were found,” Kalyane said. He added that since most area is rocky, it is not practical to expect pug marks.

“However, since our search expedition was carried out by the entire rescue team in the jungles of the 5 km to 7 km area around the site,” Kalyane said.

“We placed the first cage near the Anganwadi, a place told by the villagers to catch the leopard and another cage is placed in the west direction, as villagers informed spotting the leopard there,” Kalyane said.

//Second attack of the leopard

The 7-year-old girl was sleeping with her father outside the hut. They were sleeping outside to protect their corn harvest. However, the leopard sneaked in and mauled the little girl to death.

“The leopard had taken the girl about 500 feet below the hill into a crater,” Kalyane said.

As soon as the father realised that his daughter was missing, the entire village looked around and found the leopard in the crater.

Before the leopard could savage his kill, the villagers attacked him with stones and rescued the girl. However, the girl had already lost her life.

The villagers have been warned by the team that no one should sleep outside the house. Leopard is savage and might strike again.