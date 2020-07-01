Indore: Kill Corona campaign fails to keep July 1 update

Indore: The most ambitious action plan to eliminate COVID-19 from state, Kill Corona Campaign couldn’t get started in Indore on Wednesday as officials and health teams were busy in training programme and meetings.

Collector Manish Singh, DIG Harinarayanchari Mishra, IMC Commissioner Pratibha Pal and CMHO Dr Pravin Jadai led the training sessions in which health teams were informed about process of uploading the data of survey and screening of the people in the application.

PAUCITY

“Due to staff crunch, training couldn’t be completed on June 30 but was concluded on July 1. The survey for Kill Corona campaign began in rural areas and will start in urban areas from Thursday,” Dr Jadia said.

MODUS OPERANDI

*1700 teams led by SDMs and health officials will conduct door-to-door survey across the district and will take information about the health and travel of the people.

*“Those having cough, cold, fever will be treated immediately.

* COVID-19 suspects will be sent to hospitals and sampling will be done. These steps will help in searching the suspected patients and to contain the spread of the virus,” the CMHO said.

*Health teams will also check malaria, dengue patients and testing would be done immediately through rapid tests.