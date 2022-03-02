Indore: Kids protest, demand civic body to shift dumping ground from residential areas

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Children of Gautampura town in Madhya Pradesh have forced the local administration to agree to shift a garbage dump from a residential locality, says PTI. The town is just 50 km away from Indore, India’s cleanest city according to the Union government’s rankings.

About 100 children took out a protest march against the garbage dump on Tuesday. Local residents have to suffer unbearable stench due to the dumping ground, they complained. A video of the protest also surfaced on social media.

A day after the protest, chief municipal officer of Gautampura municipality Raja Yadav said, “We’re going to shift the dumping ground to another place.” But he also pointed out that the present site was being used for garbage collection for the past 25 years. Not all garbage ended up in this place as wet and dry waste were segregated and disposed of separately, Yadav added. He also claimed that some people had encroached upon the land and were now trying to expand their illegal occupation.

ALSO READ Indore: PC Sethi Hospital all set for NQAS inspection

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 09:46 PM IST