Indore: Kids happy to be back at school

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Back to school, kids in Indore were all cheery and smiles returning from summer vacations on Monday. After Covid-19 outbreak and a long break from offline schools, primary children attended the school after almost three years in a proper offline class with full attendance.

Missing their friends, school campus, teachers and fun, kids made the most of their first day after summer vacations. Many schools in the city organised special welcome for pre-primary children.

Primary class students were given the freedom to explore the school campus and share their experiences. Colours, sparkles and smiles filled the school campuses.

For high school students, it was a day of treasuring their last memorable year in school. Most Class 12 students were reminiscing about the day and connecting with each other.

