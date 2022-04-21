Indore: Khargone incident unfortunate, says Vijayvargiya

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh)

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said that the communal riots in Khargone are unfortunate, but it appears there is a wider conspiracy afoot as similar incidents have taken place all over the country. He said this while interacting with the media.

Vijayvargiya said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi the country is emerging as a major power and such incidents are giving the country a bad name and derailing development. He said society and the government should understand this.

Asked to comment on the ongoing controversy of Aajan versus Hanuman Chalisa, Vijayvargiya said that this controversy is unnecessary. He said that our tradition of Sanatan Dharma is strong enough and no one would be able to harm it. However, he also said that there is always a reaction to every action. If praying becomes a public affair and hurts someone's sentiments, then there is always a chance that there would be a reaction.





(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 02:12 AM IST