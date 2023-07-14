 Indore: Khare Elected Chairman Of Travel Agents’ Federation of India MP Chapter
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 14, 2023, 03:41 AM IST
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) : Senior travel agent of the city Shailendra Khare was elected as the chairman of MP Chapter Travel Agents’ Federation of India (TAFI).

The election for the governing body of the chapter for the year 2023-25 were held on Wednesday in the city, wherein Khare of Networks Travels was unanimously elected for the post of chairman. Amol Kataria of Insta Bhraman was elected as treasurer of the chapter.

TAFI is a leading and accredited body of the travel agents of the country having over 1400 members. For the interest of the members, TAFI acts as a bridge between government, airlines, tour operators and travel consultants.

