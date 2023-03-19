Indore-Khandwa road: Construction of tunnel likely to take 1.5 years

MP Shankar Lalwani inspects tunnel site |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The construction work on the tunnel near Simrol on Indore-Khandwa national highway is likely to be completed in the next one and a half years.

To prevent accidents and traffic jams on the 200 km long Indore-Khandwa national highway, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is carrying out the construction of a 4-lane national highway in 4 packets.

After the construction of this tunnel, the distance between Indore and Khandwa will be reduced by about 10 km. Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani reached Simrol at the construction site on Saturday to take stock of the construction work of a tunnel.

He went inside the tunnel to understand the technology, to know about the construction work being done by NHAI and discussed how to complete the tunnel work expeditiously.

Lalwani said that the demand for the Indore-Khandwa road was pending for a long time and he had met Union minister Nitin Gadkari for the first time on December 12, 2019, in this context.

After that, I met Gadkari several times regarding this road. He had announced the highway in Indore, and I am satisfied with the ongoing pace of the work.

The tunnel, which is being built by NHAI, is a unique example of modern engineering, where development has been planned without damaging the environment and ecosystem. The tunnel will make travelling in the ghat section much safer.