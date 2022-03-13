Indore-Khandwa highway likely to be ready in 3 yrs

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Hopes of completing the construction of the 203-km-long Indore-Edlabad National Highway NH347BG in the next three years brightened on Saturday with minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari saying that approval had been given for Rs 1162.8 crore for the construction of the 34-km-long Package-2 from Tejaji Nagar to Balwara. The project has to be completed in 4 packages and NHAI has already approved the necessary amounts for the remaining 3 packages and the construction work is in progress.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is carrying out the construction of the entire 203-km-long Indore-Edlabad highway NH347BG in 4 packages (sections). Construction work on the 3 packages in progress include Bhanwarkua to Tejaji Nagar (Package-1), Balwara to Deshgoan (Package-3 and Desghangoan to Edlabad (Package-4). The construction of Pacakge-2, which is 34 kilometres long and spreads from Tejaji Nagar to Balwara, was left, although tendering for this section is underway.

Gadkari said through a tweet on Saturday that the NHAI had given approval for Rs 1162.8 crore for the last package of the section. The whole highway is being constructed in 4 lanes. “From all 4 packages, only Pacakge-2 was left for want of budget approval, which was done on Saturday. So, there is hope that the whole highway will be ready in the next 3 years,” official sources said on condition of anonymity.

Rs 1,352 crore approved for Ujjain-Badnawar 4-lane road

Gadkari also gave approval for Rs 1352 crore for the construction of the 69-km-long 4-lane road between Ujjain and Badnawar on Saturday. It is a part of NH7523, which starts out from Kshipra to Badnawar via Dewas and Ujjain. At Kshipra, it connects with AB Road and, at Badnawar it connects with the Indore-Ahmedabad National Highway. Official sources said it was a greenfield project. The NHAI is releasing the tender for the Ujjain-Badnawar section. Tenders for the other sections have already been issued. The whole highway, from Kshirpa to Badnawar, is likely to be completed in 2 years. It is being built in the highway annuity mode (HAM), whereby 40% of the amount is spent by government and 60% by the contractor. In this mode, toll is collected by the NHAI.

CM Chouhan grateful to PM Modi, Gadkari

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has thanked the Centre for sanctioning over Rs 2.5K crore for road building work on the Indore-Edlabad highway and Ujjain-Badnawar highway.

On behalf of the people of the state, CM Chouhan has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and Union minister Gadkari for the gift of the national highways.

