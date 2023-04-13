Indore-Khandwa Gauge Conversion Project: Mortakka rail overbridge demolition starts 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The demolition of the over 100 year’s old Railway bridge constructed over the Narmada River in Mortakka near Barwah started on Thursday. It is a part of the gauge conversion (GC) project of the long-pending Indore-Khandwa section.

However, the railway has not yet floated a tender for the conversion project between Patalpani and Balwada.

The railways had approved the tender for dismantling the rail overbridge built across the Narmada in Mortakka about 4 months ago. Khemraj Meena, PRO of Ratlam Division of Western Railway, informed that the work of demolition has started as per the tender and added that the railway wants to complete this section as early as possible.

Nagesh Namjoshi, former member of the Passenger Amenities Committee of Railway Board, said that fundamentally railway has to do the gauge conversion work between Sanawad and Mhow. Under this pending section, the block between Patalpani and Balwada is the most challenging because of its unique terrain. The remaining section of the Indore-Khandwa gauge conversion project has been completed.

Read Also Indore: Youth from Khandwa held for luring people for conversion