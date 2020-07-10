Indore-Khajuraho train extended to Prayagraj

Indore: The Railways has extended Khajuraho-Indore-Khajuraho Express to Prayagraj, and upto Mhow, in the return leg. Its name has been changed to ‘Prayagraj Express’. The changes will be made effective from the resumption of the trains services.

The railway made the announcement in this regard on Friday. Train number 19664/19663 Khajuraho-Indore-Khajuraho Express running between Indore and Khajuraho of Western Railway’s Ratlam Division has been extended to Prayagraj (UP) on one side and Dr Ambedkar Nagar (Mhow) on the other side. The train will run with new number 14116/14115 four days in a week between Prayagraj to Mhow with the new name ‘Prayagraj Express’

Divisional Railway spokesperson informed that with its introduction, passengers will get a new train from Indore and Ujjain to Prayagraj.