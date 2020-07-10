Indore-Khajuraho train extended to Prayagraj

Indore: The Railways has extended Khajuraho-Indore-Khajuraho Express to Prayagraj, and upto Mhow, in the return leg. Its name has been changed to ‘Prayagraj Express’. The changes will be made effective from the resumption of the trains services.
The railway made the announcement in this regard on Friday. Train number 19664/19663 Khajuraho-Indore-Khajuraho Express running between Indore and Khajuraho of Western Railway’s Ratlam Division has been extended to Prayagraj (UP) on one side and Dr Ambedkar Nagar (Mhow) on the other side. The train will run with new number 14116/14115 four days in a week between Prayagraj to Mhow with the new name ‘Prayagraj Express’
Divisional Railway spokesperson informed that with its introduction, passengers will get a new train from Indore and Ujjain to Prayagraj.
Train number 14116 Prayagraj-Mhow will run from Prayagraj at 15.20 hrs on Tuesday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday via Ujjain (arrival/departure 07.20 / 07.30), Fatehabad (08.08 / 08.10), Indore (08.50 / 09.00) and finally reach Mhow at 09.45 am on the second day. Similarly, train number 14115 Mhow-Prayagraj Express will run from Mhow at 11.15 am every Monday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at Indore (arrival/departure 11.50 / 12.00), Fatehabad (12.50 / 12.52) Ujjain (13.25 / 13.35) and finally reach Prayagraj next day at 06.00 hours.
The train will have halt at Indore, Fatehabad, Ujjain, Saint Hirdaram Nagar, Sanchi, Vidisha, Bina, Lalitpur Jn., Tikamgarh, Kharagapur, Chhatarpur, Khajuraho, Mahoba Jn., Banda, Chitrakootdham Karvi, Manikpur Jn., Shankargarh and Naini stations in both directions. The train will have one second AC, four third AC, seven sleepers and four general class coaches.
