Indore: Khajrana’s listed criminal dies during treatment

Indore: The man who had shot himself at his parents’ house in Khajrana area a few days ago died during treatment in the hospital on Saturday. His wife had alleged that he was being harassed by a policeman due to which he shot himself. Police said autopsy report is being waited to know the reason of his death.

Khajrana police station incharge Preetam Sing Thakur said he was the listed criminal of Khajrana area and was staying in Lasudia for a few months.

His parents stay in Khajrana. About 15 days ago, he visited his parents’ house where he shot himself with a pistol. He had received bullet injury in his abdomen and was undergoing treatment.

Police said he had recovered and was shifted to hospital’s general ward but was shifted again to ICU after his condition deteriorated. TI Thakur said he was HIV positive and was shifted to ICU after developing infection. The autopsy report is awaited.

The family members alleged that he was nabbed by the police on the suspicion of his involvement in a theft case. Since then he was being harassed by a policeman posted in Khajrana police station.He was suffering from depression. Police said all the allegations are false.