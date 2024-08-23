 Indore: Khajrana Temple’s Coffers Touch ₹ 1.76 Crore
Around 35 personnel were involved in the counting process under strict supervision.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 23, 2024, 11:05 AM IST
Indore: Khajrana Temple’s Coffers Touch ₹ 1.76 Crore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The counting of donation money collected in Khajrana Ganesh Temple in the last six months concluded on Thursday, with a deposited amount Rs 1.76 crore in donation boxes. The counting took place from August 6 to 22 in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation, district treasury, Khajrana committee staff and office employees.

Around 35 personnel were involved in the counting process under strict supervision. Devotees offered gold and silver ornaments to Lord Ganesh, along with Rudraksh malas embedded with gold. Various currencies including dollar, dirham, euro, pound and other currencies were collected from donation boxes, as devotees from various countries visit the temple.

Handwritten letters with wishes also found

Some handwritten letters, mentioning their wishes were also found in these boxes. The temple's chief priest, Ashok Bhatt said that counting of 46 donation boxes is completed with a collection of Rs 1,75,2651.

The donation boxes were last opened in March end, the amount collected in the donation boxes is from March till August. The donation boxes are typically opened every six months, and this time, donation counting has been going on since August 6 and took many breaks in the counting process due to festivals and holidays. 

Indore: Khajrana Temple's Coffers Touch ₹ 1.76 Crore

