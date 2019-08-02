Indore: Khajrana Temple Trust prepares food for MY Hospital patients

Indore: With an aim to provide better food to patients of the MY Hospital, the MGM Medical College administration has given responsibility of the hospital’s kitchen to Khajrana Ganesh Mandir Annakut Trust from Thursday.

The trust has started providing two time meals to patients along with milk in morning.

According to Superintendent of the hospital Dr PS Thakur, the trust will prepare food for 900 patients every day.

“The government has fixed the budget of food at Rs 48 for normal patients and Rs 90 for pregnant women every day,” Dr Thakur said.

Ten employees of the trust cooked the food for patients on the first day.

“We are trying to provide food to patients on the basis of their diet fixed by doctors. We are trying to improve the facilities and result will be out soon,” Dr Thakur said.

Dental OT for kids started in MYH

A new dental operation theatre (OT) for children has been started in MY Hospital on Thursday. The OT has the facility of anaesthesia due to which complex surgeries of the children can be performed.

According to Dr Ashish Saxena of Government College of Dentistry, earlier the treatment of children was done in Dental College but it does not have facility of anaesthesia due to which surgeries were performed in parts.

“Now, with the new facility in MY Hospital, we can perform dental surgery on the children from 1 to 17 years of age. On Thursday, two surgeries were performed including a tumour removal surgery of a 17-year-old boy,” Dr Saxena said.