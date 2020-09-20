Indore: Khajrana temple priest's relative commits suicide

Indore:The cousin brother of a priest of Khajrana Ganesh temple was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his house in Khajrana area on Sunday. A poisonous substance was recovered from the house due to which police believe it is a case of suicide.



Khajrana police station in-charge, Dinesh Verma said that police got information from Ashok Bhatt, a priest at Khajrana Ganesh temple, that his aunt's son, Nilesh (45) son of late Mahendra Prasad resident of Gajraj Nagar has locked himself in his room for the past few hours and was not responding.



Police reached Nilesh's house and forced open the room's door to find him lying unconscious on the floor. He was rushed to the hospital, but was declared brought dead.



Police took statements of the family members and relatives, who said that Nilesh was a habitual drunkard as a result of which his wife and mother had left him. His mother was staying at his sister's house in Aastha City. Nilesh lived alone and was suffering from depression, police added. The body has been sent for post mortem.