Indore: Khajrana Temple gifted new e-vehicle to cater to NRI guests

Khajrana temple in Indore | FP pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A brand new e-vehicle was gifted to the authorities of the Khajrana Ganesh Temple and Pravasi Bhartiya Mahotsav Samiti by the Gyanshila Sevaarnath Nyas, along with an ex-councillor in order to help the elderly well as the PBD guests in the city.

Sushila Rani Mittal and Kulbhushan Mittal conducted a ceremony to launch the vehicle with inspiration from Collector Ilayaraja T on January 7.

Priest, pandit Ashok Bhatt inaugurated the vehicle having a capacity of nine passengers and dedicated it to the service of NRI guests. After the puja, four foreign guests reached the main temple in the new vehicle and had darshan of Lord Ganesha. On this occasion, representatives of various organisations including former councillor Arvind Bagdi, president of Suthibai Daulatram Chhabacharia Trust, and social worker Balkrishna Chhabacharia were present. Construction work is being done by the Chhabchharia Trust at a cost of Rs 12 crore on the temple premises for the convenience of devotees.

Read Also Indore all set for Pravasi Bharatiya Divas