​Indore: Khajrana Temple committee donates Rs 5L for Ram Temple​

Khajrana ​T​emple committee decided to contribute ​for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya by sending some funds. A cheque of Rs 5,00,101 was given to officials coordinating ​for Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust on Friday.

“All the devotees and trust members felt it was essential for Khajrana Ganesh to contribute in the development of Ram temple in Ayodhya,” priest Ashok Bhatt said. He added ​that ​a proposal regarding the same was given to collector and government representatives.

“Understanding the sentiment, the amount was approved by all the trust members and a large cheque with the amount was handed over on Friday for the construction,” Bhatt said. Collector Manish Singh, Indore municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal and other trust representatives had taken this collective decision.