Indore: Khajrana police gets 2-day remand of Jitu Soni

Indore: City businessman Jitu Soni, who is accused in nearly 50 cases and was arrested recently from Gujarat, has now landed up into custody of Khajrana police.

A local court on Sunday granted two days remand to Khajrana police of Soni under Sections 448, 420, 467, 468, 471, 509, 354A, 34 of IPC in a case pertaining to illegal trespass and illegally constructing house on a garden land in Shantikunj and threatening residents.

Till Saturday, he was under Lasudia police station. After his remand got over, he was produced before court on Sunday. Meanwhile, Khajrana police station sought 5 days remand of Soni but was granted two days remand.