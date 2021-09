Indore: Kundan Solanki, a martial arts player living in Peepal Chowk, in the Khajrana area, has won a bronze medal in the 5th Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship held in Dubai, Abu Dhabi. As the financial condition of Kundan was not good, the Khajrana police station staff has given Rs 15,000 to help him. On Tuesday, Kundan reached the police station and distributed sweets there.

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 01:58 AM IST