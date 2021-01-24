INDORE: Khajrana Ganesh to be decorated with gold ornaments, pearls and flowers

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): This time Til Chaturthi Festival will be celebrated from Sunday, January 31, 2021 to Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Khajrana Ganesh Temple.

During the fest, Mahabhog of 51,000 laddoos of sesame and jaggery will be offered to Lord Ganesh on behalf of Siddhi Vinayak Bhakt Mandal. Prasad will also be distributed among devotees. On this occasion, God will also be adorned with Rs 2 crore worth of gold ornaments.

The festival will be inaugurated by chairman of the temple management committee, collector Manish Singh and municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal. On this occasion, many distinguished guests of the city will participate in special puja of Lord Ganesha.

Arvind Bagdi, Kailash Panch and Sunil Patidar of Bhakt Mandal said, “Priests of the temple, Pandit Mohan Bhatt and Pandit Ashok Bhatt, will offer laddoos on behalf of the devotees in the midst of Vedic Mangalacharan.” There will also be unbroken recitations of Ganesha Atharvasheersha during the festival.

According to scheduled, on January 31, at 10.30 am, after offering the flag, Ganeshji will be offered laddoos of til-jaggery and the distribution of offerings to the devotees will begin.

Devotees will also receive Prasad on Monday February 1 at 8 pm on behalf of the Bhakt Mandal. On Tuesday, February 2, 2021 special rice laddoos will be offered to the lord and devotees. There will also be regular consecration during the festival.

Khajrana Ganesh will be decorated with gold ornaments, pearls and flowers, and special arrangements will be made to the devotees on the lines of Mahakal temple of Ujjain.

Preparations for the festival have started. Members of the Bhakta Mandal will handle the arrangements for the event.